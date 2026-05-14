AEW Reveals Eclectic Line Up For 2026 Women's Owen Hart Tournament

AEW unveiled its line-up for the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Cup during "AEW Dynamite."

The tournament will see eight compete for an opportunity at the Women's World Championship at All In, and will kick off with a clash between TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Alex Windsor at Double or Nothing later this month.

The rest of the bracket will see CMLL/AEW dual star Persephone facing STARDOM's Hazuki, ROH Women's World Champion Athena will be facing Mina Shirakawa, and Joshi free agent Sareee will be making her debut against Skye Blue.

Established in 2022 alongside its male variant, Britt Baker won the first iteration of the tournament, though it was just a commemorative title at the time.

Nightingale won the tournament in 2023, and then beginning in 2024 the tournament gave the winner an opportunity at the Women's title at All In as Mariah May won the tournament and then eventually the title. And then last year Mercedes Mone won the tournament to earn her ill-fated opportunity against Toni Storm in Texas.

The bracket for the men's tournament this year was also announced during "Dynamite."