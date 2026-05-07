Ricochet Makes Bold Stadium Stampede Challenge For AEW Double Or Nothing

Ricochet challenged Chris Jericho to Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing during "AEW Dynamite."

Ricochet and Jericho have been feuding since the latter returned to the promotion for the first time in a year, losing his comeback match to the former at Dynasty in April. Since then, he and the Demand have made it their mission to oust Jericho from whence he came, thus culminating during this week's show as Jericho called Ricochet out to the ring.

Ricochet challenged Jericho to a Stadium Stampede match on account of him believing that he would not be able to find the allies required. One half of that was dispelled as the Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin emerged to make the save for Jericho and signified they would be on his side once again.

.@KingRicochet wants a STADIUM STAMPEDE match especially since he thinks @IAmJericho won't be able to find partners! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/lP7ogACOLj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2026

Presuming the bout is fought under the five-versus-five ruleset of the years before, both men will be tasked with finding two more members for each team.

This will be the first Stadium Stampede since All In 2023, and the first to take place at Double or Nothing since 2021, having been debuted during the pandemic era in 2020. The bout had been replaced at the event by Anarchy in the Arena in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.