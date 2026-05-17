Former WWE Stars Karrion Kross And Scarlett Talk Possibility Of Return Or AEW Debut

Since August 2025, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have enjoyed great success across the indie wrestling circuit as well as Major League Wrestling, where Kross currently reigns as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from considering the potential of them returning to their former home, WWE.

According to the couple, the possibility of going back to WWE remains open from their perspective. Whether WWE officials think the same, on the other hand, is currently unknown.

"Never say never," Scarlett told D-Von Dudley regarding a WWE return. "We love that locker room. We miss the writers. We miss the producers. We miss them. We blame TKO for our deal not getting done. So if they decide to fix things, maybe. If they decide to call one day, maybe."

"We never closed the door on dialogue," Karrion added, referring to his contract inquiry attempts being shut down by WWE. "We never had a bad relationship with WWE. We've stayed in contact with everybody. Is it possible? Of course it is. There were still things that needed to be discussed. They closed the door on those discussions. We leave the door open for all discussions with everybody."

Days before Scarlett and Kross' WWE contracts expired last summer, the company put a new offer on the table for the latter under the condition that he had 24 hours to accept it. Curious about the metrics WWE used to arrive at the dollar amount attached to it, Kross then requested additional information from the company. In response, WWE declined to elaborate and rescinded the offer, with Scarlett never receiving one at all.