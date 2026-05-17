Former WWE Stars Karrion Kross And Scarlett Talk Possibility Of Return Or AEW Debut
Since August 2025, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have enjoyed great success across the indie wrestling circuit as well as Major League Wrestling, where Kross currently reigns as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from considering the potential of them returning to their former home, WWE.
According to the couple, the possibility of going back to WWE remains open from their perspective. Whether WWE officials think the same, on the other hand, is currently unknown.
"Never say never," Scarlett told D-Von Dudley regarding a WWE return. "We love that locker room. We miss the writers. We miss the producers. We miss them. We blame TKO for our deal not getting done. So if they decide to fix things, maybe. If they decide to call one day, maybe."
"We never closed the door on dialogue," Karrion added, referring to his contract inquiry attempts being shut down by WWE. "We never had a bad relationship with WWE. We've stayed in contact with everybody. Is it possible? Of course it is. There were still things that needed to be discussed. They closed the door on those discussions. We leave the door open for all discussions with everybody."
Days before Scarlett and Kross' WWE contracts expired last summer, the company put a new offer on the table for the latter under the condition that he had 24 hours to accept it. Curious about the metrics WWE used to arrive at the dollar amount attached to it, Kross then requested additional information from the company. In response, WWE declined to elaborate and rescinded the offer, with Scarlett never receiving one at all.
Wherever They Go, Kross & Scarlett Want To Perform At Their Best
After WWE, All Elite Wrestling is largely recognized as the second biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world. In the eyes of Kross and Scarlett, though, status is irrelevant if creative opportunities are lacking.
"Wherever we go, whether it's an independent or it's a televised company or streaming, whatever have it, we want to be out there performing at our best," Kross said when asked about the possibility of debuting in AEW. "We don't want to show up, collect a paycheck, and just leave. We're making an excellent living. We're in a very unique situation, man. It doesn't always work out this way for everybody independently, but we're in an excellent situation where we're able to work all over the world. To put it as plainly as possible, it's not about clearing a particular amount of money. It's about the purpose of the performance."
Scarlett echoed Kross' sentiments, noting that proper long-term storyline plans would put AEW in serious contention for their next landing spot. What exact ideas that plan might have to contain was not specified.
"We want to do meaningful performances with purpose and have fun," Kross added. "Since we've been independent, we've been able to do that. It's feeding our soul."
Regardless of audience size, whether it be 40,000 or 2,000, Kross and Scarlett made it clear that they intend to perform at their highest level. Should they join AEW, which regularly attracts thousands of fans to its event, they would wrestle amongst a roster full of other ex-WWE stars such as Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Chris Jericho, and Adam "Edge" Copeland.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit D-Von Dudley with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.