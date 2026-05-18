AEW's Swerve Strickland Says The Archetype Of An Indie Wrestling Star Is 'Dying'

In the 2010s, independent wrestling experienced a boom period, fueled by a wave of performers who labored to create strong fanbases outside of WWE. The argument can easily be made that this directly led to the creation of AEW in 2019. According to AEW's Swerve Strickland, who was undeniably a part of that wave of talent, the indie scene has taken a hit since then.

"The best wrestling you were seeing [wasn't] in stadiums – they were in these little clubs," Strickland said on 92.3 LA's "The Cruz Show." "Because it was all us at the same time and we were all rock stars in that era. Ricochet was like – 'Oh, he's on the card? I'm going to this indie show. And it's 50 bucks, around the corner.' That kind of is dying now – that indie star."

Strickland also named Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Penta, the Young Bucks, and several others as examples of the type of star he was talking about. Danielson helped put Ring of Honor on the map in the 2000s before signing with WWE and becoming Daniel Bryan in the early part of the 2010s, while Omega, the Bucks, and Penta followed in Danielson's wake. All would eventually end up in AEW, though Penta has now joined WWE and Danielson has retired.

As for Matt and Nick Jackson, Strickland noted that the Young Bucks were selling merchandise in Hot Topic stores at malls across the United States, all while working as independent wrestlers. Strickland doesn't think that could happen again in the current wrestling climate.

"You could make a six-figure salary on the independents," Strickland continued. "There [were] very few that could do it, but it could be done."

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