Penta Talks WWE Style, Wanting To Be The Best In The Universe

Penta began wrestling in 2007 and since then has wrestled for AAA, Lucha Underground, MLW, AEW, and a variety of indie promotions. He arrived in WWE in January 2025 and quickly made an impact when he defeated Chad Gable and delivered a passionate speech afterwards. His "Penta Walk" has caught on with fans and Superstars alike. In his first year, he competed in two Royal Rumbles and a Money in the Bank ladder match. He won his first title in WWE when he defeated Dominik Mysterio to become the Men's Intercontinental Champion in March. He had a little help from Danhausen, who cursed Mysterio before the match.

During an interview on WWE Now, Penta shared that after a year in WWE, he feels "the real WWE style because I come from everywhere; indies shows, other companies. But everything here is very different." He feels that WWE is the best in the universe, so he "wants to be the best luchador in the universe." To be the best, he tries to improve his style and his English." Penta goes on to say that he is improving his body and his mind because "it is my responsibility after one year in WWE." He knows a lot of kids look up to him and he "wants to give my best version every day."

Next weekend, he'll compete in his second WrestleMania where he'll defend his Men's Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match. With ladder matches being his specialty, he chose the stipulation and will defend his title against Je'Von Evans, RUSEV, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Rey Mysterio. They will be part of the WrestleMania Night Two kickoff on ESPN.

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