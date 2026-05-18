LA Knight's Recent WWE TV Absence Reportedly Not Due To Injury Or Contract Dispute

Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight has been missing from "WWE Raw" since shortly after WWE WrestleMania 42, but according to a new report, the "Megastar" isn't injured or involved in a contract dispute. The last time Knight was seen on WWE programming, he seemed to be starting a feud with GUNTHER, but plans have since changed.

According to Fightful Select, those they spoke to in WWE and others familiar with Knight's situation said he is just off television, and his absence isn't due to an injury post-WrestleMania six-man tag match, where he and the Usos emerged victorious. It is also not related to any of the recent releases following the event, and Knight also reportedly isn't involved in a pay or contract dispute, after multiple stars were reportedly asked to take a pay cut following WrestleMania.

Fightful also confirmed that creative changed post-WrestleMania for a number of stars, presumably including Knight, as GUNTHER is now on "WWE SmackDown" and will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the gold at Clash in Italy. The outlet didn't report any possible creative for Knight moving forward, and there was no word on when he may return.

Knight was last seen in the ring alongside Jimmy and Jey Usos at WrestleMania 42, in the opening match of night one. The team took on The Vision's Austin Theory and Logan Paul, who teamed with IShowSpeed. After Paul turned on his former friend, Knight and the Usos helped Speed take out the heels. Knight was last seen on WWE TV on the "Raw" after WrestleMania, when he confronted GUNTHER in a backstage segment, where he said he was also after the World Heavyweight Championship.