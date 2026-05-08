Additional Details On Reported WWE Pay Cuts

Shortly after it was revealed that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day had been released from WWE after refusing to take a 50% pay cut from the company, it was reported that a large number of talent on the roster had also been asked to accept a reduced salary. However, a new report has suggested that the amount of WWE stars asked to take a pay cut is much smaller than initially thought.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the number of talent asked to settle for lower pay was less than half a dozen and were stars that would've been part of the recent round of post-WrestleMania cuts if they didn't accept it. Despite it first being reported that some high-profile names were offered pay cuts, Meltzer claims the opposite, saying that WWE only approached performers who the creative team have little interest in moving forward. Therefore, the promotion wanted to offer them the option of remaining under contract given that they will be receiving less TV time in the near future.

Meltzer continued to reveal that some stars did accept WWE's offer, while others followed the New Day and rejected it. That said, he was told that everyone who was going to be released or asked to take a pay cut was informed, and does not foresee anybody on the roster being surprised when it comes to their status with the company. On Thursday, Meltzer stated that he expects that latest round of WWE cuts to be over outside of a couple of releases that potentially haven't been announced yet.