TKO Reportedly Asking Numerous WWE Talents To Take Pay Cuts, Possibly As High As 50%

There's a whole lot to say about this insane story, so let's start from the beginning and work our way through. First things first; if it's true that WWE/TKO is offering pay cuts of any kind, let alone 50% pay cuts, we all have to collectively ask just what in the holy hell they're doing. I know what they're thinking; profits, profits, and more profits. It's the number one thought in a corporation's brain trust, and nothing helps revenue and profits go up then paying your work force less. The only issue here is we already know WWE/TKO pays less thanks to Brandon Thurston's report that WWE talent only received 15% of company revenue a few years ago. It's not like the number has ballooned that much since, and now the Ari Emanuels and Mark Shapiros of the world potentially want WWE talent to take these pay cuts while they, and the company, are raking in millions? I think they can sacrifice a few of those dollars to make sure their talent doesn't mutiny.

But then again, maybe they know that's not happening when we have the insinuation that a wrestler may have actually taken this 50% pay cut. If that's also true, I have an even bigger "what in the holy hell are you doing?!" than I did for the WWE/TKO execs. I think in some form we've all given up on the idea of a wrestling union any time soon, as the wrestlers just don't seem interested in it. That still doesn't mean that wrestlers should be agreeing to these cuts; all you're doing then is telling your corporate overlords that they can do this with everyone else, bring the pay scale down, and make sure wrestlers earn less (and again, they're already making less than they should). I sincerely hope we learn that none of these wrestlers took pay cuts, that no one took a 50% pay cut, or that none were offered one. But if it's all true, it's bad all around, with not a positive to be found in sight.