Former WWE Champion Possibly Signed With Company Through 2030

Although the exact length of his deal remains unknown as of writing, one half of New Day Xavier Woods reportedly resigned a multi-year deal with WWE last month when his own contract expired.

This may have left some questions about his tag team partner Kofi Kingston's current status with WWE, but it appears as if there may be an answer now. Fightful Select has reported that Kingston penned a new contract with the company "at some point earlier this year". Kingston's new contract is also said to keep him signed across the next five years until 2030.

Kingston's most recent televised match came on the September 29 episode of "WWE Raw", during which he came up short against LA Knight in singles competition. He also holds a loss against recent rival Penta from the September 15 episode of "Raw", and unsuccessfully challenged Psycho Clown and Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team Championship alongside Grayson Waller (replacing Woods who announced he had not been medically cleared) at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on September 12.

Kingston initially signed with WWE back in 2006 as part of their then-developmental brand Deep South Wrestling. He went onto become a four time Intercontinental Champion and a two time United States Champion as a singles competitor, joining forces with Woods and now former stablemate Big E as part of New Day in 2014 to become a seven time WWE Tag Team Champion before later dethroning Bryan Danielson as WWE Champion at WWE WrestleMania 35 in 2019.