Backstage Update On Xavier Woods' WWE Contract Status

While the likes of Jazmyn Nyx, Santos Escobar, Scarlett, and Karrion Kross have all left WWE in recent weeks, another talent is reportedly staying with the promotion.

According to Fightful Select, decorated tag team champion Xavier Woods has inked a multi-year deal with WWE, though the action of him signing it is said to have come very close to the expiration of his previous contract. Woods' preceding WWE deal was reportedly set to end sometime in September 2025, with his new contract also being finalized in the same month. As of now, there is no word on the current contract status of his New Day comrade Kofi Kingston.

Woods, also a former King of the Ring winner, last wrestled in a dark tag match alongside Kingston following the October 3 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Prior to that, he competed in a no disqualification six-man tag team bout on the September 22 edition of "WWE Raw." Penta and the War Raiders emerged victorious after the former laid out Grayson Waller with an avalanche Mexican Destroyer.

Woods joined WWE in 2010 following a three-year run in TNA Wrestling. Across the last 15 years, he's enjoyed multiple tag team reigns alongside Kingston and Big E, though the latter has since been banished from The New Day.

Along with Woods, Fightful recently reported that former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed had re-signed to WWE under a multi-year deal. This deal was said to be inked "quite a long time ago." Reed is scheduled to battle "The OTC" Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.