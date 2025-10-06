Backstage Details Surrounding Santos Escobar's Reportedly Imminent WWE Departure

Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar is reportedly set to become a free agent early Tuesday morning, but his WWE departure reportedly did not have to do with money. According to PWInsider, WWE sources confirmed that the word making the rounds within the company was that Escobar was offered a new deal that included a raise, but he turned it down.

PWIE reported that according to sources who spoke with him in recent weeks, Escobar made it clear that getting a raise wasn't his concern. He reportedly was concerned about having a plan laid out to him by WWE to show how he would be used going forward. The outlet reported that it wasn't about him getting a big push, but rather concern over locking himself into a new deal, then being stuck in a situation where he would be "spinning his wheels" rather than being utilized in the ring. Escobar's last televised match was in June at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide when he teamed with Angel and Berto to defeat El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown. His last match on "WWE SmackDown" was a May 2 loss to Rey Fenix.

Escobar's current deal ends at midnight on Monday going in to Tuesday. While PWIE said there is always a chance WWE makes a play for him to remain with the company, they had not heard from anyone who believed that to be the case as of Monday afternoon. Escobar had been part of WWE for six years, but in recent weeks, including following Andrade's return to "AEW Dynamite" following his own WWE departure, Escobar had been posting cryptic messages on social media.