Backstage Update On Santos Escobar's WWE Future

Following a series of ominous social media posts, some fans have been under the impression that Santos Escobar is on his way out of WWE after six years. A new report from Fightful Select now offers some detail on his situation. According to the outlet, which said it confirmed with WWE sources, the wrestler's contract is nearly up. It was "implied" that Escobar and WWE had talks about an extension, though the report noted that this was unconfirmed. An update indicated WWE made an offer to extend Escobar but he declined.

Meanwhile, PWInsider reports Escobar's contract is set to expire at midnight tonight. He has not yet signed an extension, and will become a free agent (without a non-compete) unless the two sides agree to a last-minute deal.

Before his time in WWE, Escobar primarily wrestled under the name El Hijo del Fantasma, as well as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground. The son of luchador Fantasma, he had successful runs in both CMLL and AAA. Today's report noted that Escobar is expected to garner a great deal of interest outside WWE if he does depart.

Escobar spent the first couple of years in WWE as a member of the NXT roster, capturing the brand's Cruiserweight Championship and eventually creating a new stable, known as Legado Del Fantasma. After being elevated to the main roster, Escobar soon turned face and began feuding with Dominik Mysterio. He'd join Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order faction for a time before turning heel once again and starting a rivalry with the elder Mysterio. As of today, the last time Escobar wrestled at a televised WWE event was in June 2025, when he and the newer members of LDF picked up a victory at WWE Worlds Collide.