Santos Escobar & Legado Del Fantasma Emerge Victorious From WWE Worlds Collide

Legado del Fantasma overcame previous dissension within their faction and scored a victory over the team of El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown at AAA and WWE's Worlds Collide event on Saturday. It was Santos Escobar to get the pin on Wagner Jr. after a Phantom Driver. It was Escobar's first televised victory since last summer.

Psycho Clown attempted to shake hands with Legado to start off the match, but the heels weren't having it and Psycho Clown's team had to hold him back. It was Berto and Wagner Jr. who officially started off the match. At one point in the bout, Angel was hung up in a Tree of Woe in the corner and Psycho Clown hit him with a basement dropkick. He almost pinned Berto while Angel was still hung up, but Legado was able to carry on.

Pagano hit a dive to the outside and his partners followed it up, flying over the top rope themselves to take out the WWE team on the outside. Psycho Clown hit a Psycho Driver to Berto on the ring apron, then Angel hit a moonsault to Psycho Clown on the outside. Pagano then took out Angel from the top rope.

Everyone was laid out on the outside after going through the ring barricade and Wagner Jr. and Escobar were the only two left in the ring. Wagner survived a big hurricanrana from the top rope by Escobar, but couldn't avoid the Phantom Driver. Legado del Fantasma celebrated in the ring after Escobar scored the win for the trio.