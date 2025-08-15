Karrion Kross On Scarlett Not Getting WWE Offer, How Negotiation Process Has Changed

"Behind every great man is a great woman," and for former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, his great woman was his manager and real-life wife, the sinister siren, Scarlett. Last weekend, it was a shock to many to read that Kross and Scarlett's status with the company was over after their second run. In a highly-anticipated interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross, while still bewildered, explained how the contract process has changed from the first time the doomsday duo signed with WWE in 2019 and 2020. Had Kross signed the new deal - which was presented a few days before the contract clock struck out with emphasis that it had to be signed within 24 hours after it was received - his wife was not part of that new extension, which ultimately confirmed Kross' decision to not re-sign to the place he had called home for nearly five years.

"There was no offer to her," Kross shockingly revealed. "I was told at one point, 'cause I did inquire, of course, 'after we deal with you, we'll deal with her...' I don't see why we just could not have done things the way we did them before, you know, where we do the deals together...In 'NXT,' she was signed first, maybe, at the end of 2019, and I came in 2020."

Despite the heaviness of it all, Kross remains open up to discussing renegotiations, should the powers that be are willing to reopen the dialogue between him and Scarlett: "The goal has always been to be with WWE. My wife and I still want to be with WWE. I'm at the table for conversations. I did not step out of the conversation... We still want to be there. We still want to work it out."

Since his interview, Kross and Scarlett are accepting bookings, with several convention and meet and greets already scheduled. However, neither of them have been scheduled for any post-WWE in-ring appearances as of this report, although Kross mentioned major promotions have reached out to him, but not AEW yet.

