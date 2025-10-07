WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Gets 5th Match With Big Stipulation After Roman Reigns Raw Promo

The fifth match of the Crown Jewel card has been set, and a newly-returned Roman Reigns will be taking on Bronson Reed once again. This time, however, the pair will face off in an Australian Street Fight, a match stipulation set by Paul Heyman during the opening of "WWE Raw" on Monday after Reigns returned on last week's episode to beat down The Vision.

Reigns opened the show from Dallas, Texas on Monday and before the crowd could properly acknowledge their Tribal Chief, Heyman and Reed interrupted. They engaged in a war of words, where Reed told Reigns that in the careers of Reigns' father, Sika, and uncle, Afa, neither man had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher like Reigns had at the hands of "The Tribal Thief" at Clash in Paris. Reigns told Reed they Reed didn't know his father, but asked Heyman what he thought his dad would say. Reigns said that Sika would have told him to "fight now." That's when Reed and Heyman issued the challenge and stipulation for the bout at Crown Jewel.

"OTC1" accepted the challenge, but when Reed and Heyman turned to leave, Reigns said they were leaving like "a couple of b******" after walking in like tough guys. Reed stormed down the ramp to brawl with Reigns and ate a Superman Punch that sent him into the timekeeper's area. The men were pulled apart by officials and Reigns stood tall on the ropes as the segment came to an end.