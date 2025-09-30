Roman Reigns Returns To WWE Raw, Helps Usos Get Their Win Back Against The Vision

The Vision thought that they put Roman Reigns out of action for a long time when Bronson Reed hit a Tsunami on him and another while Reigns was on a stretcher at Clash In Paris, but he returned during the "Raw" main event to get revenge and help his family.

During the main event, The Usos were taking on Reed and Breakker. The "O.T.C." stalked down to the ring and sent Breakker over the top rope while a shocked Paul Heyman looked on. He turned his sights to Reed, whom he hit in the stomach and back with a chair before sending him over the top rope. Breaker climbed back in the ring only to be doubled teamed by The Usos. Jey pinned Breakker to get the victory. Following the match, Reigns attacked Breakker with the chair. He shook Jey's hand and hyped him up, while a suspicious Jimmy observed in the background.

Reigns just wrapped filming "Street Fighter", where he played Akuma. Cody Rhodes recently returned from filming scenes for the same movie, where he portrays Guile. NJPW's Hirooki Goto is portraying E. Honda.