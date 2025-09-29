WWE Raw Results 9/29 - IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley Appear, Intercontinental Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 29, 2025, coming to you live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

After Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka in the main event of last Monday's episode of "Raw", Asuka and her Kabuki Warriors tag team partner Kairi Sane launched an attack on Ripley until IYO SKY came to her aid. While it looked momentarily like the growing tensions between SKY, Asuka, and Sane had been quelled when the former two women seemingly made up, that was proven not to be the case when Asuka and Sane blindsided SKY with another attack. Following such, SKY and Ripley are both set to appear on tonight's show with something on their minds to share.

Dominik Mysterio will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against AJ Styles on the September 1 edition of "Raw" as he defends against Rusev. Rusev has made it clear that he's had his eyes on the Judgment Day member's championship over the past couple of weeks as cracks in the relationship between Dominik and his stablemate Finn Balor have continued forming.

Jey Uso will be joining forces with his twin brother Jimmy Uso once again tonight as they collide with The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The issues between all four men appear to not be halting anytime soon and have been well documented over the course of the past several weeks, with Reed and Breakker holding a win over Jey and Jimmy from WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20 with LA Knight having served as special guest referee.

Additionally, Bayley will be going head-to-head with Raquel Rodriguez after she scored a win over Rodriguez's Judgment Day stablemate Roxanne Perez last Monday as questions about her current mindset and allegiance to Lyra Valkyria continue to lurk. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will also be teaming up with one another to take on Los Americanos.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video of Asuka and Kairi Sane's betrayal of IYO SKY last week.

Rhea Ripley then makes her way to the ring.