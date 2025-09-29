WWE Raw Results 9/29 - IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley Appear, Intercontinental Championship On The Line
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 29, 2025, coming to you live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina at a special start time of 7 PM ET!
After Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka in the main event of last Monday's episode of "Raw", Asuka and her Kabuki Warriors tag team partner Kairi Sane launched an attack on Ripley until IYO SKY came to her aid. While it looked momentarily like the growing tensions between SKY, Asuka, and Sane had been quelled when the former two women seemingly made up, that was proven not to be the case when Asuka and Sane blindsided SKY with another attack. Following such, SKY and Ripley are both set to appear on tonight's show with something on their minds to share.
Dominik Mysterio will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against AJ Styles on the September 1 edition of "Raw" as he defends against Rusev. Rusev has made it clear that he's had his eyes on the Judgment Day member's championship over the past couple of weeks as cracks in the relationship between Dominik and his stablemate Finn Balor have continued forming.
Jey Uso will be joining forces with his twin brother Jimmy Uso once again tonight as they collide with The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The issues between all four men appear to not be halting anytime soon and have been well documented over the course of the past several weeks, with Reed and Breakker holding a win over Jey and Jimmy from WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20 with LA Knight having served as special guest referee.
Additionally, Bayley will be going head-to-head with Raquel Rodriguez after she scored a win over Rodriguez's Judgment Day stablemate Roxanne Perez last Monday as questions about her current mindset and allegiance to Lyra Valkyria continue to lurk. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will also be teaming up with one another to take on Los Americanos.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video of Asuka and Kairi Sane's betrayal of IYO SKY last week.
Rhea Ripley then makes her way to the ring.
Rhea Ripley Calls Out Asuka and Kairi Sane
Ripley wastes no time in addressing Asuka and Sane, then says she always knew it would come to this but she thought they may be able to settle in the ring. She says what they did to SKY last week crossed the line, then recalls Asuka and Sane calling SKY family and says they're going to settle things in the ring tonight. She tells Asuka and Sane to come and get her.
SKY's music hits and she makes her way to the ring. She tells Ripley that it breaks her heart to admit Ripley was right about Asuka and Sane. SKY tells Ripley that she still loves them, but the lights go out and Asuka and Sane appear on the Titan Tron.
Asuka says she taught SKY everything she knows and mentored her, then says SKY is acting like none of what Asuka did actually matters. She says she made SKY who she is and became a Women's World Champion because of her, but SKY tried to forget about her. She demands that SKY apologize to her and be more like Sane, then says Sane and SKY could both be her students again.
Sane says that she, Asuka, and SKY could be a family again, and Asuka adds that it's too late for Ripley. Ripley tells SKY that she has to trust her, then says she can't go back to Asuka and Sane. SKY tells Ripley she's sorry and says she needs time, then heads to the back.
Asuka and Sane blindside Ripley from behind and beat her down, capturing SKY's attention. SKY runs back to the ring and pulls Asuka off of Ripley, and Sane begs SKY not to do this. Asuka sprays her mist into SKY's eyes, causing Ripley to trip Asuka and fire off right hands on her. Sane goes after Ripley, but Ripley catches her with a headbutt and sets up for Rip Tide. Asuka comes to Sane's aid, and the pair send Ripley crashing into opposite corners shoulder first. Sane and Asuka then deliver spinning back fists to Ripley before Asuka cinches in the Asuka Lock on Ripley and Sane connects with an In-Sane Elbow on Ripley as Asuka still has her held in the lock.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac