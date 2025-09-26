Backstage Report On Roman Reigns' WWE Return, Schedule

At last month's WWE Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns suffered a beatdown at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after defeating Reed in a singles match. This was done to cover for Reigns filming the upcoming movie "Street Fighter," but it sounds as though he's set for a return soon.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Reigns was set to wrap up on the film this week. The belief is that he is scheduled for WWE Survivor Series, which Meltzer said will "probably" include a WarGames match with Reigns, the Uso brothers, and two other allies against a team led by Seth Rollins, featuring The Vision and presumably two others. This year's Survivor Series is scheduled for November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Reigns and Rollins have been feuding for most of this year, from their confrontation in the Royal Rumble beyond the Triple Threat at WWE WrestleMania 41 that saw Paul Heyman align himself with Rollins. However, the former Shield partners haven't had a televised singles match since January 2022.

Like Reigns, current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was cast in "Street Fighter," but Rhodes has been back on TV for several weeks already. Reigns is set to play a character named Akuma in the video game adaptation, while Rhodes was cast as Guile. NJPW star Hirooki Goto will also appear, working alongside Jason Momoa, rapper 50 Cent, comedian Eric André, and many more. As of now, "Street Fighter" is scheduled to come out on October 16, 2026.