WWE Raw Results 10/6 - Roman Reigns & CM Punk Both Appear, Becky Lynch Collides With Maxxine Dupri

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 6, 2025, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!

CM Punk and Roman Reigns are both set to appear on tonight's show with something on their minds to share as their respective issues with reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appear not to be stopping anytime soon. While this will mark Punk's first appearance on "Raw" since himself and AJ Lee defeated Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20, Reigns made his return during last Monday's show when he helped his cousins Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso score a victory over Rollins' Vision stablemates Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Speaking of Lynch, she will be competing in a match of her own tonight as she collides with Maxxine Durpi of Alpha Academy in a non-title match. This will mark the second time ever that the two have met in singles competition, with Lynch previously retaining her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Dupri on the August 11 episode of "Raw.

Although her relationship with Bayley continues to remain precarious with Bayley's recent unpredictable behaviour, Lyra Valkyria will have to refocus her sights tonight as she goes head-to-head with Roxanne Perez of Judgment Day. Valkyria currently holds a win over Perez from the September 15 episode of "Raw", but a loss to Perez's stablemate Raquel Rodriguez on September 8.