WWE Raw Results 9/22 - Bayley Takes On Roxanne Perez, Six Man No Disqualification Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 22, 2025, coming to you live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

Roxanne Perez will in action tonight as she goes head-to-head with Bayley in what will mark the latter's first televised match since herself and Lyra Valkyria unsuccessfully challenged Perez and her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez for their then-Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 21 episode of "Raw". After Perez lost to Valkyria during last Monday's "Raw", Bayley came to Valkyria's aid when Perez and Rodriguez launched a post-match beatdown on her. Bayley subsequently hugged several people at ringside, but acted cold towards Valkyria when she yelled at her later that same night.

Grayson Waller will be joining forces with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day to square off with Penta and The War Raiders' Ivar and Erik in a Six Man No Disqualification Match. Tensions among the six men have continued to rise over the course of the past few weeks, with Penta scoring a win over Kingston last Monday in singles competition.

Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer has something on her mind to share after defeating IYO SKY to win the vacant Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday. Cody Rhodes will also be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show after retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.