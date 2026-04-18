LA Knight & Usos Unite With IShowSpeed After Win Over Vision At WWE WrestleMania 42

LA Knight and the Usos, Jimmy and Jey, got the win over the trio of IShowSpeed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory to open WWE WrestleMania 42 on Saturday. After which, Speed got a little redemption and closure on his issues with the opponents.

Speed tagged in for the first time and was being coached by Paul and Theory on the apron on how to maneuver Jimmy into a suplex. He got dropped by Jimmy instead, tagging back out to Paul and letting him try to regain the advantage.

Jey tagged in and hit the spear onto Theory who had himself tagged in for Paul, going for the cover which was only broken by Paul. Speed managed a hurricanrana, almost got BFT'd but pushed Knight into Paul on the apron, sending him crashing into the announcer's desk. Theory and Speed argued in the ring afterward, and Knight pushed Theory into Speed, hit the BFT and got the winning pinfall.

Paul then berated Speed for "ruining" his WrestleMania moment, dropping him with a right before taking him to the outside of the ring and setting him up on the announcer's desk. He went to the top rope looking to put Speed through the table, but the Usos and Knight returned to the ring to deliver 1-D and save the streamer.

Knight threw Speed into the ring with the Usos, who then encouraged him to climb the ropes as Knight held Paul on the announcer's table. He stood atop the ring post, hit signature "Siiii!" pose inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, and proceeded to fly onto Paul and send him through the table.

Speed then celebrated with the Usos and Knight in the ring as Jey run his entrance theme back to "YEET" with the crowd.