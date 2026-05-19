AEW's Paul Wight Details Taking Care Of His Giant Frame

AEW's Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show in WWE, is one of the best-known giants in professional wrestling history. Fans may know that Wight was diagnosed with acromegaly, a rare growth disorder most often caused by a benign tumor near the pituitary gland, something he underwent surgery for at 19. The now 54-year-old star sat down on "High Performance" to chat about his life and career, and explained how he's feeling and taking care of himself.

"The only thing now that's tough is time, bones," he said. "A lot of things that give you your gifts and your strength when you're younger, the amazing athleticism and power and all that stuff, in time, you can't carry that size and mass around, so you have to find a way to make yourself healthier. For me, at 385 [pounds] now, 350, 340 looks really healthy for me now. Another 30, 40 pounds off, it's easier to move, walk more... I'd love to be able to go on a hike through the mountains. 'You, hike?' I'd like to know that I could if I wanted to."

Wight said that he's lucky that he didn't have many bad side effects of acromegaly. He explained his joints are fine after two knee and hip replacements, and he doesn't have the sinus issues often caused by acromegaly, either. Wight joked that he does have to deal with the "freakiness" of his size, and it's difficult for him to buy gloves and watch bands.

The former Big Show's most recent match came in July 2024 on the Jericho Cruise, where he scored a victory alongside Chris Jericho and "Speedball" Mike Bailey against the Don Callis Family.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "High Performance" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.