WWE Stars To Appear At Fan Fest Announced For White House UFC Event Freedom 250

Despite being under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella alongside UFC, WWE hadn't been involved with the MMA promotion's upcoming Freedom 250 event, taking place on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14. That doesn't appear to be changing with only weeks to go before the controversial show, though WWE will at least have some presence in the lead up to it.

Taking to X on Monday morning, UFC announced that tickets were now available for the UFC Freedom 250 fan fest, being held at the Ellipse in Washington D.C. The two day fan fest will begin on June 13 and conclude on June 14 with a special watch party of Freedom 250. Among the happenings at the fan fest are meet and greets with UFC stars, live panels and Q&As, the ceremonial weigh in, and a concert by Zac Brown, who will also perform the National Anthem.

WWE's involvement in the fan fest comes from the meet and greet portion, with UFC announcing that several WWE stars would be joining UFC stars on both June 13 and 14. While UFC announced over 24 fighters for the meet and greet, no WWE names were provided, suggesting that the names had yet to be finalized.

THE PLACE TO BE 📍 Celebrity appearances, meet-and-greets featuring fan-favorite UFC athletes, live music, and the #UFCWhiteHouse Ceremonial Weigh-in & the UFC Freedom 250 Watch Party. Last chance to request tickets to the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest ➡️: https://t.co/HxDnLK6X6P pic.twitter.com/dDF88ohGBQ — UFC (@ufc) May 18, 2026

Despite little involvement outside of the meet and greets, a WWE presence at Freedom 250 won't be seen as that surprising, both due to their relationship with UFC and the growing association the promotion has had with Donald Trump's Presidency. WWE chief content officer Triple H has made appearances at the White House in the last year, and has worked closely with both Trump and Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy Jr. as part of the Council of Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Several WWE stars, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, attended a military rally hosted by Trump one year ago.