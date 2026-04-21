UFC Freedom 250 Designated Super Bowl-Level Event By DHS

The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on June 14 as well as its adjacent Fan Festival on the Ellipse has been designated by Homeland Security as events on par with the Super Bowl.

The Department of Homeland Security uses Special Event Assessment Ratings – SEAR – to classify major events from levels one to five, determining the level of federal security support required. SEAR 1-3 events are considered to be of national or international importance, with SEAR 1 requiring the most extensive inter-agency assistance.

A spokesperson for DHS confirmed to Wrestling Inc. that UFC Freedom 250, due to be held on the South Lawn of the White House in June, has been designated SEAR 1 – putting it on par with the Super Bowl, the Chicago Marathon, and the Rose Bowl Game. For reference, the Indianapolis 500 and Kentucky Derby are traditionally designated SEAR 2, and the PGA Masters Tournament designated SEAR 3.

The specific federal agencies who will be supporting the event will not be decided until approximately one month before it takes place, which DHS said is the typical timeline for an event of this kind.

The White House event itself will not be a publicly attended event, with the Ellipse due to host fans instead. UFC President Dana White has previously said President Donald Trump, whose birthday the event falls on, wanted most of the tickets to be distributed to US service members.