Donald Trump Outlines Plans For UFC White House Set-Up Construction

President Donald Trump outlined plans for a custom-built outdoor Octagon for UFC Freedom 250.

UFC shared its first glimpse at the set-up for the Freedom 250 card on June 14, due to be staged on the South Lawn of the White House for Trump's birthday.

After attending UFC 327, where the teaser trailer was shown, alongside Marco Rubio and entering next to Dana White, it was Trump who outlined the plans for the set-up while speaking to reporters outside of the Oval Office on Monday.

"I've been involved with a lot of big events. I've never had an event that's had more interest than the UFC fight that we have right at the front door," he said. "They're gonna start building about a 4,500-seat arena."

And a much larger overflow area will be staged on the Ellipse south of the White House grounds.

"We're gonna have maybe 100,000. 50 to 100,000 people. I guess. They're building tremendous stages, and they're gonna have massive screens of the fight."

Trump drew criticism for attending UFC 327 while talks were being held over the war with Iran, which ultimately came to an end with no resolution as Trump was soaking in the Kaseya Center atmosphere. Trump played a little more of an active role by questioning why Derrick Lewis wasn't on the White House card, prompting White to make a heavyweight bout between Lewis and 327 stand-out Josh Hokit specifically for him.