Josh Hokit Vs. Derrick Lewis Added To UFC White House Card

Dana White added Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis to the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House in June.

Hokit fought during Saturday's UFC 327 in Miami against Curtis Blaydes, scoring an impressive Unanimous Decision victory in front of President Donald Trump and earning himself an impromptu place on the June 14 card due to be hosted on the South Lawn of the White House.

White announced after his win that he would be added to the White House card against heavyweight veteran Lewis.

Lewis last fought in January losing via TKO to Waldo Cortest-Acosta, and will face the 9-0 Hokit with a record of 29-13 (1 NC).

Hokit is looking to add the veteran to a resume that now includes Denzel Freeman, Max Gimenis, and Guilherme Uriel on his path through Dana White's Contender Series in 2025, winning his contract against Uriel and going on to beat Gimenis, Freeman, and then Blaydes. He will be now be fighting at the White House.

They join a Freedom 250 card headlined by Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje in a battle between the Lineal and Interim Lightweight Champions, while Alex Pereira faces Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship.

Sean O'Malley will fight Aiemann Zahabi, Michael Chandler will face Mauricio Ruffy, and Bo Nickal is due to fight Kyle Daukaus after an opener between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia.