UFC 327: Jiri Prochazka Vs. Carlos Ulberg Live Results

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of UFC 327, headlined by Jiri Prochazka versus Carlos Ulberg for the Light Heavyweight Championship.

Tonight's event airs from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and pits the former champion in Prochazka against the 14-1 Ulberg to determine who inherits the title vacated by Alex Pereira. Pereira will be challenging for the Interim Heavyweight title at Freedom 250 at the White House in June, with the first look at that set-up due to be shown tonight and President Trump scheduled to be in the building at some stage.

The co-main event will also see light heavyweight action between the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov and Paul Costa. Prior to that willl be heavyweight action between Curtis Blaydes and Josh Hokit, further light heavyweight action between Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker, and featherweight action between retiring veteran Cub Swanson and Nate Landwehr.

The main card is due to begin at 9 PM ET and will be available to watch on Paramount+ and CBS Live in the US, as well as TNT Sports and UFC Fight Pass internationally.

Preliminary Results: