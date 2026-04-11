UFC 327: Jiri Prochazka Vs. Carlos Ulberg Full Fight Card & Preview

UFC 327 airs from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, this weekend headlined by Jiri Prochazka versus Carlos Ulberg for the vacant Light Heavyweight Championship.

They will be fighting for the title belt after it was vacated by Alex Pereira ahead of his move up to heavyweight, and he will be challenging for the Interim Heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at the UFC Freedom 250 White House card on June 14.

Speaking of Freedom 250, Dana White said earlier in the week that the first look at the White House set-up will be shown, with the event due to be hosted on the South Lawn of the Presidential home for Donald Trump's birthday. Trump is also scheduled to be at UFC 327 on Saturday.

Circling back to the fighting, Prochazka enters as a former Light Heavyweight Champion having defeated Glover Teixeira in 2022, and he was the one who lost the title to Pereira in 2023 via a second-round knockout. Ulberg earned his place in the UFC with a 2020 win on Dana White's Contender Series and will be making a play at his first title.

Joshua Van was also scheduled to defend his Flyweight Championship in the co-main event but suffered an injury which saw his bout pushed back to UFC 328 in May.

The event will be available to watch on Paramount+ and CBS in the US, as well as Fight Pass and TNT Sports internationally. The preliminary fights are scheduled to begin at 5 PM ET and the main card at 9 PM ET.

Main card:

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiri Prochazka (C) vs. Carlos Ulberg

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

Prelims: