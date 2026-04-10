President Donald Trump Set To Attend UFC 327: Prochazka Vs. Ulberg

President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Miami for Saturday's UFC 327, headlined by Jiri Prochazka versus Carlos Ulberg for the vacant Light Heavyweight Championship.

UFC will present its latest numbered card at the Kasaya Center in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, with the title vacated by Alex Pereira on the line in the main event. It will be the second-to-last numbered event ahead of UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in June 14.

Dana White already confirmed this week that Saturday will see the first look at the set-up for the card in Washington DC, and had said "the big guy" was coming, alluding to Trump.

According to the President's official schedule he will be travelling to Miami specifically for the event this weekend. It will mark the first time he attends a sporting event since February, prior to beginning strikes on Iran, and the first time he attends a UFC event since UFC 316 in New Jersey last June.

UFC Freedom 250 will be held on Trump's birthday at the White House, headlined by Ilia Topuria versus Justin Gaethje for the Lightweight Championship.

The former Light Heavyweight Champion, Pereira, will be making his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. And the card will also feature Michael Chandler in action at lightweight, with Chandler and Gaethje both present for the UFC's training seminar at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, recently.