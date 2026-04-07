UFC Posts Inside Look At Fighters Training FBI Agents

UFC shared an inside look at its training seminar at the FBI Academy in Quantico.

UFC announced in March it had agreed a partnership with the FBI to see its fighters go to the Academy to train prospective agents and select senior staff in Quantico, Virginia.

The announcement touted that fighters would go alongside matchmaker Mick Maynard to converse with the agents about how they prepare for competition as well as demonstrating specific tactics and techniques designed to guide students in their field duties if and when they graduate.

UFC has since posted a gallery of photos from the event to its social media, with Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, Manel Kape, Michael Chandler, and Claudia Gadelha shown to be the fighters present. Gaethje and Chandler specifically are pictured with firearms.

Masvidal said after the announcement that he believed he could save lives through the partnership, believing himself to be able to impart skills handy in de-escalating situations and thus preventing deaths in the field.

Gaethje is due to headline UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, challenging Ilia Topuria for the Lightweight Championship. Chandler is also due to be on the card fighting Mauricio Ruffy in lightweight action.

FBI Director Kash Patel had made headlines after the seminar in Quantico after it emerged that he was signing autographs and wearing custom sneakers adorned with Marvel's "Punisher" skull logo, as well as UFC-FBI branded clothing.