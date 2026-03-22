UFC's Jorge Masvidal Believes He Can 'Save A Lot Of Lives' With FBI Partnership

Jorge Masvidal has said he feels like he can save lives after training FBI students in Quantico with the UFC.

The UFC's partnership with the FBI drew something of a mixed response, with Director Kash Patel catching flak for treating the event as a convention in a custom tracksuit, and The Onion writing a satirical piece parodying the entire deal.

But from within the situation was Masvidal, and he feels that the opportunity to train aspiring agents in de-escalation is important.

"As you already know, your boy's been invited to Quantico, headquarters of the FBI. They want me to teach people how to subdue perpetrators, and all things like that," Masvidal said. "Not to be cliche or corny, but I think I can save a lot of lives, you know? Because if they could de-escalate a situation and learn to how to subdue somebody properly. Maybe it doesn't have to get to that point to fire their weapon."

Jorge Masvidal is training FBI Agents! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RZW58yqyck — Death Row MMA (@deathrow_mma) March 17, 2026

Masvidal has not fought in MMA since losing his fourth fight in a row against Gilbert Burns in 2023. His last win came via doctor stoppage to beat Nate Diaz for the BMF Championship in 2019, though he lost to Diaz when they met in a boxing fight in 2024. He had announced his retirement from MMA after losing to Burns, but remains signed to UFC and re-entered the testing pool last year indicating an openness to continue.