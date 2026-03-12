UFC Announces Partnership With FBI

UFC fighters will visit the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, to host an exclusive training seminar, per an announcement on Wednesday.

The fighters, along with matchmaker Mick Maynard, will be visit the Academy to converse with students as well as senior FBI staff about how they train for competition as well as demonstrating "specific techniques and tactics, offering a unique persective to the students as they prepare to enter the field office."

"I have tremendous respect for the FBI and the work they do every day to protect this country," Dana White is quoted. "Our UFC fighters are some of the baddest men and women on the planet and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in mixed martial arts. It's an incredible opportunity for our athletes to experience, and we're proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques."

FBI Director Kash Patel was also quoted in the announcement: "I'm thrilled to announce this historic seminar between the FBI and UFC at Quantico. This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on Earth... Dana White has changed the game in the mixed martial arts industry and we're extremely honored to be partnered with him, the professionals, and the UFC."

The fighters due to attend the seminar include Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, Claudia Gadelha, Michael Chandler, Manel Kape, and Renzo Gracie. The seminar is due to be held on March 14 and 15.