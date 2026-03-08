Dana White Announces Card For UFC White House Event

Wrestling Inc. is expanding its coverage into MMA. Here's some of the latest news we've been working on.

Dana White has announced the card for UFC's event at the White House on June 14.

The event will be hosted on the South Lawn of the White House and had been drawing headlines after Mark Shapiro confirmed an expected $30 million loss on it. White had been keeping everything close to the vest until the announcement, even with fighters like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones saying they were in negotiations for it.

During UFC 326, it was announced that the main event would be Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship. Alex Pereira will face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. Sean O'Malley will be facing Aeimann Zahabi at bantamweight. Mauricio Ruffy will be facing Michael Chandler at lightweight. Bo Nickal will face Kyle Daukaus at middleweight. And Diego Lopes will face Steve Garcia at featherweight.

"I'll announce the whole card this week. The card's done. We've been so secretive about this," White told IFL TV on Thursday. When asked if McGregor was on the card, he said, "We'll see. We'll see, brother... I've been keeping everything quiet and close the last couple months."

McGregor poured cold water on that ahead of UFC 326 on Saturday, revealing during the "Smash Cast" that, while he had been led to believe the White House was a go, he is actually expecting to get a fight locked in for International Fight Week.

White also revealed to Nina Drama that a fight for the card had fallen through. And while he didn't confirm which fight that was, some were quick to point to an interaction, captured by MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, between Hunter Campbell and Mick Maynard at the UFC 326 press conference.

I think I caught the moment this happened at #UFC326 ceremonial weigh-ins 🫠 https://t.co/AXs7pHy8hk pic.twitter.com/ZU9ghM2aG9 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) March 7, 2026

The interaction saw Campbell telling Maynard something, to which he was disappointed, and the assumption has been that it was related to Jones. Adding more to speculation on that front, Jones and Topuria's manager, Malki Kawa, posted to social media that he had been in negotiations all night.