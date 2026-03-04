Conor McGregor On UFC Return: 'Either The White House Or Thereabouts'

Wrestling Inc. is expanding its coverage into MMA. Here's some of the latest news we've been working on.

Conor McGregor has said he is in discussions to return to UFC, either at the White House event in June or sometime in the Summer.

"I am in negotiations with the [UFC] about the bout. Either the White House or thereabouts. Sometime in the Summer, McGregor will return," he told Lily Rayne in an interview posted to Instagram.

The White House event is due to be hosted on the South Lawn of the President's residence on June 14, with no bouts currently announced. Jon Jones is another to have said recently that he is in negotiations to fight on the card.

McGregor is perhaps UFC's most recognizable face having taken MMA by storm throughout the 2010s. McGregor went undefeated in his first seven fights after debuting in UFC in December 2012, and further went on to win the Featherweight and Lightweight titles to become double champion.

In 2016 he suffered his first loss to Nate Diaz, but had become popular enough to make millions in a special boxing attraction against Floyd Mayweather Jr., getting beaten by TKO in round seven, in 2017.

He has fought just four times since in UFC since then, losing three and winning one, including a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. He has not fought since breaking his ankle against Dustin Poirier in 2021, having had his initial return bout against Michael Chandler in June 2024 cancelled.