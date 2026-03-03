Jon Jones Says He's In Talks With UFC For White House Event

Wrestling Inc. is expanding its coverage into MMA. Here's some of the latest news we've been working on.

Jon Jones said he is in negotiations with the UFC to return to the Octagon at the White House event in June.

The White House event, scheduled for June 14 on the south lawn of the White House, has yet to see any fights confirmed. But given that TKO executives already expect a major loss on the event, one would expect it to be a stacked card for the occasion.

Jones has maintained for quite some time that he wanted to be one of those names on the marquee, even if Dana White had been publicly declaring he would not be discussing it. But the former Heavyweight Champion recently said during a public appearance that he was in negotiations with the promotion over the event.

"I'm in negotiations with the UFC about this White House thing as well," he said. "[I'm a] very, very proud American. I cannot wait to represent one more time, so let's see what happens."

Jon Jones announced he's in negotiations with the UFC to fight at the White House 😱 "I cannot wait to represent one more time." pic.twitter.com/u0A7HaEkDN — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 1, 2026

The purported Jones talks come just as news broke last Friday that Alex Pereira had vacated his Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones has repeatedly stated his desire to fight Pereira, and it was a demand he was willing to give up his own title for.

Jones was UFC Heavyweight Champion for 840 days, defending the title once against Stipe Miocic in 2024 before his retirement was announced last year, and the Interim Champion Jones had shown no interest in fighting, Tom Aspinall, was promoted to Undisputed Champion. Aspinall is currently out with an eye injury after his defense against Ciryl Gane in October ended in a no-contest, Gane having poked Aspinall's eye.