Top WWE Stars Reportedly Attend Donald Trump Rally, Sing 'Happy Birthday' To The Army

President Donald J. Trump attended an event on Wednesday, ahead of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Army, but the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't the only WWE star in attendance at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

According to USA Today, former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, and WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits warmed up the crowd for President Trump, singing a rendition of "Happy Birthday" for the United States Army. Trump spent much of his speech at Fort Bragg lambasting the ICE protests in Los Angeles and other cities, as well as touting his decision to send the armed forces into Los Angeles, and the recent decision by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to return the former Fort Liberty to its original name of Fort Bragg. The fort was renamed during a wave of erasing the names of Confederate heroes, such as Braxton Bragg, the fort's namesake, from memorials and bases across the country. During his speech, Trump and Hegseth promised to restore several more Confederate names in the future.

Having Rhodes, Stratton, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins at the rally was not the first bit of wrestling-tinged rhetoric from the President, as Trump was recently given an Ulafala and referred to as "The Tribal Chief" in homage to former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns had previously mentioned his support for the President in a Vanity Fair interview, despite labeling himself a "centrist," saying Trump represented a "bright future" for the country.