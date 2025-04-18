WWE's Roman Reigns Divides Fans Over Political Leanings In New Interview

Roman Reigns caused quite a stir on social media after the WWE star revealed who he had voted for in the last United States presidential election.

Reigns is due to main event WrestleMania for the tenth time on Saturday in a triple threat match with rivals CM Punk and Seth Rollins and is legitimately considered to be this generation's franchise player.

Ahead of his latest endeavor at the "Show of Shows," a profile piece on Reigns was published by "Vanity Fair," with writer Tom Kludt spending time with the man himself to get a first-hand look at the Royal Rumble. The topic of wrestling and its connection to the worlds of politics and acting comes up throughout, prominently with the suggestion that Reigns could himself pursue a career in public office. Reigns, a registered Democrat, is described in the profile as a self-styled "centrist" who found the decision on the 2024 election to be "very clear."

"One person was giving us information. One person was answering questions, so it wasn't that hard," Reigns is quoted, and when asked if that meant he voted for Republican candidate and eventual winner election-winner President Donald Trump, he said, "I support our president. Trump is one those guys where he's got a vast history and a huge background. He's been in entertainment. He's been in big business, politics... At this point, I'm supporting a bright future for our country."

The emergence of Reigns' political alignment has caused a significant stir among fans and critics alike on social media since, with many pointing out that the president's approach to policy contradicts those communities that Reigns has championed and said he would represent. Others have argued that styling oneself as "centrist" wouldn't align with the right-wing approach of the Republican party, and combined with the fact he is a registered Democrat, the general sentiment has been of betrayal from corners of the fandom.