Donald Trump Receives Ula Fala, White House Advisor Refers To Him As 'Tribal Chief'

Just 48 hours away from "The Super Bowl of Professional Wrestling," WrestleMania 41, The President of the United States and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump was presented with the Ula Fala, a very sacred emblem typically worn by high-ranking chiefs in Samoan culture. And no, he did not have to forge in a Tribal Combat match to obtain it.

The president was gifted the Ula Fala by the Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung. In a post on X, Cheung shared a picture of himself placing the special necklace around Trump's neck with a caption, "The Tribal Chief, the President @realDonaldTrump being presented with the sacred Ula Fala! [index finger pointing up and blood drip emojis]."

The Tribal Chief, the President @realDonaldTrump being presented with the sacred Ula Fala! ☝🏽🩸 pic.twitter.com/o0jsJFSdZW — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 17, 2025

While this moment at The White House happened during the commencement of this weekend's WrestleMania based festivities, reports have been made that this does not look like a public relations stunt despite the close ties the president has to the McMahon family. Speaking of politics and wrestling, on the same day as this picture of President Trump was posted, the former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns discussed his political leanings in this year's election by mentioning his support for the current president in an interview with "Vanity Fair." Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will main event Night One of WrestleMania 41 tomorrow night.