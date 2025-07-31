WWE's Triple H To Appear At White House Event

It has been a polarizing year for WWE overall, and among the most notable occurrences that has left WWE fans scratching their heads has been the promotion's political stances. Starting with Triple H and Roman Reigns praising US President, and WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump during WrestleMania week, WWE has seemingly continued cozying up to the President, with WWE stars Cody Rhodes, the Street Profits, and Tiffany Stratton all attending a military rally hosted by Trump earlier in the Summer. And prior to SummerSlam this weekend, it appears Triple H will continue the trend.

CNN reports that Triple H will be among the many figures in sports to hosted by White House on Thursday, as Trump signs an executive order "that will expand on his council on sports, fitness and nutrition, including by reviving the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools." In addition to Triple H, notable athletes such as golfer Bryce DeChambeau, NFL kicker Harrison Butker, former college football player Cody Campbell, and NFL Hall of Famer, and WrestleMania XI headliner, Lawrence Taylor.

Triple H's involvement in the ceremony won't shock many, both due to his earlier praise for Trump, and a meeting the WWE Chief Content Officer and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, had with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in June. Though he received criticism for his previous associations with the Trump administration, it appears they have done little to scare Triple H off supporting the President, even as Trump's own approval rating with the American people continues to be spotty.