Backstage Update On Possibility Of President Donald Trump Attending WWE WrestleMania

If President Donald Trump is attending either night of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, WWE creative has yet to be told about it. According to Fightful Select, despite heavy endorsements from Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Roman Reigns over the last week, Fightful had not been told of anyone within the company who has been told to prepare for President Trump to be there, either in the crowd or backstage. Increased security would also be needed at Allegiant Stadium ahead of a presidential visit.

As of this writing, President Trump has not posted to any of his social media accounts about attending WrestleMania. The president was gifted an ula fala on Thursday by the Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung, who posted a photo of himself placing the ula fala around Trump's neck on X (formerly Twitter). He called the president "tribal chief" in the post and used a finger pointing up emoji alongside a blood drop emoji, seemingly subtly alluding to WWE's Bloodline. Fans often use the same emojis when acknowledging Reigns as the "Original Tribal Chief" online.

Despite the photo being posted ahead of WrestleMania, reports indicated it was likely not a publicity stunt, despite President Trump's close relationship with the McMahon family and WrestleMania. Linda McMahon is the current Secretary of Education in Trump's cabinet and WrestleManias 4 and 5 were held at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Before he was president, Trump was infamously involved in the "Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23 where he shaved Vince McMahon's head in the middle of the ring.