AEW Star MVP On WWE's Triple H: 'How Many People You Remember The Nose Getting Over?'

MVP has been with the Hurt Syndicate in AEW since 2024. Over two stints, MVP was signed to WWE for 11 years altogether. He has been vocal on social media and his podcast about his feelings for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who he calls "The Nose". Earlier this year, MVP stated that he does not like or respect Triple H on an episode of his podcast. When discussing the infamous WrestleMania 19 match between HHH and Booker T, he called the storyline "overtly racist".

During a recent episode of his podcast Marking Out, MVP brought up Triple H again while discussing Undertaker and how he put people over even though he was a top star. He had to get wrestlers like Khali over, whom MVP called "The Not-So-Great-Khali". Undertaker let Khali pin him by putting his foot on his chest, which is a no-no in pro wrestling. MVP points out that Mr. Kennedy was another talent that the Undertaker got over and said you can go down a list of talent that he put over. "How many people you remember "The Nose" getting over? How many people can you associate with him? And I'll give you two. I'll give you Randy (Orton), I'll give you Batista. Take them away. Who else can you remember Triple Nose getting over?"

MVP concedes that Triple H was a top guy who drew a lot of money, but so did Undertaker. If Undertaker got over more people than Triple H, then who was more valuable to WWE? It's an ego driven business and Undertaker has an ego. "But he's also a pro's pro. If he sees the money and sees the money in you, he will work with you to elevate you."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Marking Out and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.