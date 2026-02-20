AEW's MVP Airs Out Infamous WWE WrestleMania Build: 'Overtly Racist'

While Booker T says he's never lost sleep over it, his WrestleMania 19 match with Triple H, and the lead up to it, has remained a sore spot for many fans. Thanks to Triple H's rhetoric towards Booker in the weeks leading into the show, rhetoric that many considered tone def at best and racist at worst, the storyline has gone on to become one of the most reviled WrestleMania angles in history, hurt just as much by the match result, where Booker was unable to get revenge on Triple H and lost.

The negative opinion on the angle and match is one shared by AEW's MVP, who has made it clear over the last few years that he wasn't a fan of Triple H even separate from issues like this. On a recent episode of "Marking Out," MVP was discussing the need to eliminate racist characters from wrestling in modern days when he pointed to the Triple H-Booker storyline as a case of "overt racism" in pro wrestling.

"I think racist characters now, they're not good for you," MVP said. "And people know I always go in on Triple H and how I don't like him or respect him. But if you look at that promo that he cut on Booker T going into WrestleMania, it was this overt racism.

"I don't know why anybody would, especially in modern times, would want to present their character as an overt racist. I don't know what that does for you, especially in these modern times in terms of heat, when we all know it's entertainment. It makes me wonder what motivates you...I don't know. I just think that that doesn't go well."

