WWE HOFer Booker T 'Never Lost Sleep' Over Infamous WrestleMania Loss

The rivalry between Booker T and Triple H, including their match WWE WrestleMania XIX, has been looked back at as controversial, largely due to how the storyline handled race and the fact that Booker (the babyface) ended up losing. In an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker addressed the feud and whether the story ever bothered him.

"I never lost sleep about that match, and I know people really think I should perhaps have lost sleep over that match," he expressed. "People talk about the drama that went into it, the racial overtone, and I get there was a racial overtone and I created a lot of that racial overtone." Booker further clarified that he wanted race to be a theme in the rivalry because he wanted things to be as real as possible.

Booker also addressed the fact that he ended up losing the match and failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. "I'm going to tell you right now, man. Being a kid who didn't graduate high school, being a kid who got locked up in prison, lost his dad when he was a young kid, lost his mom when he was a young kid, and then finding himself at the – at WrestleMania in the main event? Like, that's a win. That's the biggest win that any kid from South Park, Texas, could have ever had," Booker said. "Anybody think I lost on that? Boom! Think again."

