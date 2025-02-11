WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Addresses Rumored Animus Toward Triple H

WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Paul "Triple H" Levesque have a storied history in the ring, including a controversial angle ahead of WrestleMania 19 that had many fans shocked due to its racial undertones, with the now-COO of WWE, in storyline, telling Booker T "somebody like him" couldn't be WWE Champion. With the announcement that Triple H will headline the 2025 Hall of Fame class during WrestleMania weekend, Booker T once again said he didn't have any ill will toward the boss during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. The current "WWE NXT" commentator said he's happy for Triple H, who he believes is deserving of an induction outside of D-Generation X.

"It's going to be great," he said. "A lot of people may think I got animosity toward Hunter because of WrestleMania [19]. Not at all, Hunter and I, we've always had a great working relationship, even still to this day. In ring, he was one of those guys... [My] last days of WCW, watching WWF, and watching those guys just do what they were doing on Monday night and wanting to be a part of that. Triple H was one of the guys at the forefront and he was having awesome matches... I always respected what that dude gave inside that squared circle."

Triple H was surprised by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker with the news of his induction at a WWE town hall meeting. He'll join Booker T as one of the few stars that have been inducted into the Hall of Fame more than once, both separately and in a stable. Others include Michaels, X-Pac, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart.

