WWE Star Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Received Cease & Desist Letter From Nintendo

Japanese video game company Nintendo is known for cracking down on piracy and unauthorized usage of their products, but that usually happens to video game streamers and not pro wrestlers. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has never shied away from his deep love for video games, but according to the star himself, he got into hot water with Nintendo while showing his love for the Legend of Zelda series.

"I live that s**t, dog," Rhodes said during an episode of "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes." Rhodes explained that he previously featured the Triforce insignia from the series on his gear. "I thought the principles of the Triforce – which are power, courage, and wisdom – and, for those who don't know, Zelda's the wise one, obviously Link is the one who's got the courage, and then power is Ganon; they make up the three parts of the Triforce."

Rhodes added that the concept rings true to him because those three aspects are something he looks for in his own pro wrestling career. "I thought it was just applicable. I also got a cease-and-desist from Nintendo!" he revealed. "It was very kind! They're weren't coming after anybody."

He then compared one of the most popular entries in The Legend of Zelda series, "The Twilight Princess," to pro wrestling. "Fans like what they like, and when they get vocal enough, the whole world's going to change," he explained, adding that the criticism to the previous title, "The Wind Waker" ushered in "Twilight Princess," which is something he says he's experienced with his own pro wrestling career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.