Bayley suffered an injury and will be out of action for approximately nine months.

WWE revealed the news today, noting that she suffered the injury while training for her upcoming match at WWE Money In The Bank against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. There were no details on the type of injury she sustained.

A replacement for Bayley to face Belair at Money In The Bank will be announced on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates.

Below is the full announcement from WWE: