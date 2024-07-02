Drew McIntyre Qualifies For Men's MITB Match On WWE Raw, Vows To Leave Toronto As Champ

Drew McIntyre is heading to Toronto to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and he vowed to walk out of the city world champion. McIntyre defeated Sheamus and Ilja Dragunov in the main event of "WWE Raw" to secure his spot in the match alongside Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Chad Gable, and Andrade. Despite McIntyre laying out CM Punk on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" and stealing a friendship bracelet bearing the names of Punk's wife and dog, the "Second City Saint" was not a factor on the red brand's go-home show for Money in the Bank.

Former NXT Champion Dragunov proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the match after initially being thrown aside for McIntyre and Sheamus to square up. He delivered an H-Bomb to Sheamus on the floor from the apron, then hit a senton from the top rope onto McIntyre before connecting with another H-Bomb. Dragunov even got both his opponents up to the top rope to deliver a suplex from the second. In a flurry of moves with McIntyre, Dragunov was hit with a Glasgow Kiss with McIntyre then looking for a Claymore Kick, but Dragunov connected with a Torpedo Moscow.

The finishing sequence of the match saw McIntyre and Sheamus face-to-face once again in the middle of the ring. Sheamus missed a Brogue Kick but hit a big knee, but ran right into a Claymore from McIntyre. The "Scottish Psychopath" pinned his on-again, off-again friend for the victory. He proclaimed on the mic following the match that he would be leaving Toronto with world title gold, implying he would win the Money in the Bank contract and cash-in later the same night.

