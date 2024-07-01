WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/1 - Liv Morgan Defends The Women's World Title, Dominik Mysterio Faces Rey Mysterio

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 1, 2024, coming to you live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

As he continues to attempt to put distance between himself and Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day will be renewing an old feud tonight as he goes head-to-head with his father and LWO member Rey Mysterio. Dominik has made his anger towards his Rey's absence during his childhood well known over the course of the past year, and the pair have encountered one another in the squared circle in both singles and tag team action a number of times since including Night One of WrestleMania 39 and Night One of WrestleMania 40.

Speaking of Morgan, she will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line for the second time on television as she defends against Zelina Vega of LWO. Morgan and Vega crossed paths with one another two weeks ago on "Raw" when Morgan appeared at ringside during Vega's Women's Money In The Bank Triple Threat Qualifier. Vega attacked Morgan later that night during a match between Carlito and Dragon Lee, and the two subsequently found themselves in a verbal altercation that turned physical last week.

Elsewhere, in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Chelsea Green, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, IYO SKY, and Lyra Valkyria have all earned their spots in the match at WWE Money In The Bank in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Before then, however, they will find out who their final opponent will be as Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai squares off with Zoey Stark and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Qualifier.

As his frustrations with CM Punk continue to mount, Drew McIntyre will have to momentarily put those aside as he looks to become the final entrant in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match when he collides with Ilja Dragunov and Sheamus in another Triple Threat Qualifier. The winner of tonight's match will join Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, Andrade, LA Knight, and Jey Uso on July 6.

Additionally, after defeating his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston last week, Karrion Kross will be taking on Xavier Woods in singles competition. Per WWE's event page, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, GUNTHER, the aforementioned Jey, and WWE World Tag Team Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth are all advertised to be in town tonight.