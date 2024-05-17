Backstage News On Tiffany Stratton's WWE Status After Controversial Social Media Post

If you were concerned that Tiffany Stratton might be the recipient of some sort of punishment by WWE following a controversial social media post, you can put your fears to rest. According to a report from Pro Wrestling Insider, Stratton is facing no punishment whatsoever for the post, and contrary to online rumors, her Queen of the Ring quarterfinal match with Bianca Belair was not pulled from Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

On Tuesday, Stratton posted a fan-made video to her Instagram story that featured a video of herself hitting Jade Cargill with a forearm and knocking her off the ring apron. The video included an audio sampling of a woman saying the words "Black b****" as Stratton's forearm connects with Cargill. Stratton quickly deleted the video, but not before it had made it into the broader social media ecosystem, and there's been speculation about where she stands with WWE ever since. PWI's sources claim there is no heat on Cargill internally for the post, and that her main roster run has received nothing but praise, with management seeing her "as someone with a very high upside."

Stratton was called up from "WWE NXT" after the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, the same match that saw Cargill's in-ring debut. Since then she's had several high-profile showings, from receiving a startlingly loud ovation in Perth, Australia at Elimination Chamber to competing for the WWE Women's Championship in France at Backlash. After defeating Michin in the first round at a live event over the weekend, she took on Belair in "SmackDown's" opening match Friday night, but ultimately came up short against "The EST," who advanced to the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

