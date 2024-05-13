WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Tournament Reports, 5/11/2024 & 5/12/2024

WWE's King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continued over the weekend, with matches featuring LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, Michin, Maxxine Dupri, and Shayna Baszler taking place at live events.

Advertisement

The Saturday show, which emanated from the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee, saw Knight defeat Escobar to advance to the quarter-final stage of the King of the Ring tournament. Elsewhere, Stratton overcame Michin to progress to the next stage of the Queen's portion of the competition. The Sunday show, which took place at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum in Georgia, Kingston and Baszler emerge victorious in their matches against Mysterio and Dupri, respectively.

Knight and Kingston join Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga in the quarter-final. Knight's next match is against Tonga, who's been on a path of destruction since debuting in the company and aligning with The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Kingston will have to contend with the might of the record-breaking former WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Advertisement

Stratton now faces tough competition in the form of the highly decorated Bianca Belair, who handled Candice LeRae on the May 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Baszler also has a difficult challenge ahead of her, as she will go toe-to-toe with Sky — a former WWE Women's Champion — in the next round. Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Lyra Valkyria make up the other participants following their victories on "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown."